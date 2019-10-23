Clarius Group LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,225,908,000 after buying an additional 334,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,910,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,362,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,567,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,378,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.44. 296,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

