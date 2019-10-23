Clarius Group LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 150.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.34. 26,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

