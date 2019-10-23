Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 229.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $266.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $271.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

