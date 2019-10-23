Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CINF opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

