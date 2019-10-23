CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,929 shares of company stock valued at $230,984 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

NYSE:ABM opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

