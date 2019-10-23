CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 548.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 311.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.32.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

