CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 669,635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,852,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. ValuEngine downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

