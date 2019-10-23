CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

