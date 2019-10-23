CIBC Cuts Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$24.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IPL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.67.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 540,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$641.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$556.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.2905777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

