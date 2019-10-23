Cibc Bank USA Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

