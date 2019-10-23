Cibc Bank USA Purchases 945 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 58.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

