Cibc Bank USA Invests $484,000 in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 85,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 497,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 170,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293 in the last 90 days.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

