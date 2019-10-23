Cibc Bank USA Invests $408,000 in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

GRFS stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

