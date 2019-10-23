Cibc Bank USA Has $351,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc Bank USA decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $450.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

