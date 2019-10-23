Cibc Bank USA Boosts Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in H & R Block by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,986,000 after buying an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in H & R Block by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 66,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in H & R Block by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.24. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

