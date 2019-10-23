Churchill Downs (CHDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

