Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7,239.95 and last traded at $7,239.95, 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,200.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19,416.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,088.71.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

