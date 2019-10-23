Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $845.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $705.00 to $845.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $803.00 price target (up from $796.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $781.52.

CMG stock traded down $41.45 on Wednesday, hitting $789.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,480. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

