China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.50. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,957 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.