China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on China Metro Rural and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Metro Rural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $95,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Janki purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,500 shares of company stock worth $406,380.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.4% on a year-over-year basis.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

