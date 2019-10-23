China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.27. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 9,703 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

