Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

