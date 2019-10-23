Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Shares of CVX opened at $117.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. Chevron has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Chevron by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.