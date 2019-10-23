Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.