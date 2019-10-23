Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.96-1.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.96-1.05 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

