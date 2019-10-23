Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $2.17. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $7.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $13.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.45.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,067,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.93. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $445.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

