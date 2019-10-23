Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.72. Chanticleer shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 15,658 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURG shares. ValuEngine lowered Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 93.39% and a negative net margin of 20.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Chanticleer Company Profile (NASDAQ:BURG)

