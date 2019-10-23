ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.38.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.