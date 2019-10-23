CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been given a $110.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.81. 146,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 78,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CGI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.