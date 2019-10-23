CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) Trading Down 4.9%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, approximately 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units makes up approximately 1.0% of Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

