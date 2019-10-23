Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Holdings Cut by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 292.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 5,331,862 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 51.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after buying an additional 628,041 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 20.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

