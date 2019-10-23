Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Union Gaming Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Union Gaming Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.21 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 million, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

