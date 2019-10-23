Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

