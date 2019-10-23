Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.15

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.75. Central Federal shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Federal by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.