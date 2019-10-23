Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,810,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $300.70. 26,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

