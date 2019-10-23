Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,684 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

