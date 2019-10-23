Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

SBUX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,105. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

