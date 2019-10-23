Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,544 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 182,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,342. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.