Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$455.49 million during the quarter.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

In other news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total value of C$1,115,871.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,840.36. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 81,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.82, for a total value of C$883,880.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,566.62. Insiders sold a total of 238,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,116 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

