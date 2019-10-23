Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.81. Cementos Pacasmayo has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

