Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will post $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celgene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Celgene posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celgene will report full-year earnings of $10.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $13.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Celgene by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 273,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

