Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLS. Pi Financial began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Celestica stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 790,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.83. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 172.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

