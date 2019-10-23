Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Celestica has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.32.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.