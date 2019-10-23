Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.27. Celanese also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.60-9.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 116,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.