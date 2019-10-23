Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

CE opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 37.59%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.11.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

