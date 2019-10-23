Ccore (CCO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $9,261.00 and $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00222997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.01272751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00092077 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

