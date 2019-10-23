C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday.

C&C Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 362.50 ($4.74). 770,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.40. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 256 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.27 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

