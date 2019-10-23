Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.85

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.85 and last traded at $115.84, with a volume of 33552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a $106.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77.

In other news, Director Michael L. Richter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $313,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carole E. Stone sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $325,558.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,007 shares of company stock worth $2,850,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $829,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

