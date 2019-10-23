CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.20-1.22 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $25.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,351.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,040. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

