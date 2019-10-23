CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $6.20. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,966 shares changing hands.

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

